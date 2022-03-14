Karnataka High Court To Pronounce Order In Hijab Row Matter On March 15

After nearly two weeks of deliberation, the Karnataka High Court will pronounce the order on the Hijab row on Tuesday, March 15. The Bench, constituted on February 9 and comprising the Chief Justice, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M Khazi, heard a batch of petitions filed by students of a pre-university college for girls in Udupi on a day-to-day basis. The marathon hearing related to the hijab case was concluded on February 25.

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. Some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, which was met with a considerable uproar.

Taking the matter to court, the petitioners had demanded that they be allowed to wear the hijab in educational institutions where a uniform has been the prescribed norm for decades. There had been fierce discourse from both sides on whether wearing a Hijab is an 'essential religious practice' protected under Article 25. During the course of the hearings, the mischievous role of the Campus Front of India (CFI) was also cited before the judges.

No relief announced in interim order

Despite the matter being in HC, protests had erupted in parts of Karnataka where CFI leaders had admitted to leading the agitation 'from the front.' In retaliation, students had also started wearing saffron shawls, the tensions ultimately leading to the closure of educational institutions, and the imposition of Section 144 in some regions for a few days.

In its interim order, the Bench had asked the government to re-open the educational institutions, which were hit by the agitation, and restrained students from wearing religious attire till the court issues the final order. Notably, the Karnataka HC had also verbally asked the state to provide further information about the CFI, linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI). Advocate General for Karnataka assured the court that he will place the information about the CFI in a sealed cover.

Days into the agitation, the state also saw the brutal hacking of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, whose murder, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed, could have been fuelled by the Hijab protests.