Karnataka Hijab Row: Cops Arrest 2 For Carrying 'lethal Weapons' Near Udupi Govt College

Amid the ongoing Karnataka hijab controversy, two people have been arrested for carrying 'lethal weapons' near the Government PU College in Kundapur, Udupi district, while three others managed to flee. A case has been registered at the Kundapur police station against both accused, who hail from Gangolli, a village near Kundapur. The two accused have been identified as Abdul Majeed (32) and Rajab (41).

It is important to mention that a section of Muslim students in the college staged a protest on Friday against the decision of the authorities to ban the hijab on campus.

In the recent development, the Karanataka government issued an order on Saturday, transferring Director of Pre-University - Snehal R, without a posting. She has been replaced by Bidar Deputy Commissioner Ramachandran R with immediate effect. Girl students in multiple Udipi colleges have been stopped from attending exams and classes wearing hijabs in classrooms.

In January 2022, a few students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a hijab. As a result, several students started demonstrating outside the classroom along with members of the Islamic Organisation of India.

Later, the hijab row spread to other parts of the state and escalated into a major controversy, with political parties wading in. Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima and her supporters held a protest against the govt at Kalaburgi on Saturday. Lamenting that girls' education was being stalled two months prior to exams, she said that at least hijabs matching the uniforms should be allowed.

Explaining his government's stance, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that children should neither wear the hijab nor saffron shawls since they don't attend schools to practice their religion, but study as children of 'Bharat Mata'.

The state government has set up an expert committee for resolving the issue and has asked all the girls to follow the uniform rules until the committee recommendation arrives. Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions filed by the Udupi girl students on February 8.

(With ANI inputs)