Karnataka Hijab Row: NHRC Sends Notice To Udupi DM For Action On Breach Of Basic Right

Following the unrest in relation to restricting 'Muslim girl students' of Karnataka's government colleges from donning the hijab, scarves, on January 25 the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed that a notice be issued to Udupi District Magistrate, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education calling for a report within a period of four weeks. The Women's Government Pre-University in Udupi is at the centre of controversy after a few students staged protests against the ban on hijab as part of the uniform.

The protest holds relevance as the college administration barred students from the Islam community to refrain from wearing scarves or hijab reasoning that the same disrupt uniformity and decorum of the institution. An expert committee has been formed to resolve the dispute, however, girl students are asked to wear college uniforms until the water is under the bridge.

NHRC steps up action in Karnataka hijab row

Deeming the notice as 'action' and categorising 'Muslim Girl Students' under the 'victim name', Arun Mishra-chaired NHRC warned the Udupi District Magistrate over inaction.

"Facts of the case are disturbing. The allegation made in the complaint is serious in nature involving 'Right to Education'. The case, therefore, involves a grave violation of the Human Rights of the victim students. Such types of cases are viewed seriously by the Commission," NHRC's notice accessed by Republic Tv read.

In the case at hand, reportedly a bunch of non-Muslim students of the University staged protests over, what appears to be the rationale behind, inequality as they arrived at classrooms sporting saffron scarves. They allegedly demanded that if students are allowed to sport hijabs and scarves then they be allowed to don saffron scarves and shawls too.

Girls denied entering classrooms for donning hijab & scarves

A similar controversy also erupted in the government women's PU College in Udupi after six girls alleged that the principal did not allow them to wear 'hijab' in the classrooms. They also complained that they were not being allowed to talk in Arabic, Urdu and Beary languages, PTI reported.

College principal Rudra Gowda said that students are permitted to wear hijabs on school premises but not in classrooms. He said that the rule is to ensure uniformity in classrooms.