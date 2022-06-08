Karnataka Honour Killing: Girl Murdered By Her Own Parents For Inter-caste Relationship

In a shocking case of honour killing, a 17-year-old girl named Shalini has been allegedly murdered by her own parents in Karnataka's Mysuru for falling in love with a Dalit boy. After the killing, her body was dumped in a nearby field. The deceased's parents have been taken under custody. As per our reports, the girl wanted to marry the Dalit boy, for which she was killed by her own parents.

"A man surrenders before police confessing to the murder of his 17-year-old daughter on 6th June for marrying a boy from another caste in Periyapatna. A case has been registered," said Police.

Shalini was studying in a college in Periyapatna and reportedly belonged to the Vokkaliga community. She was in a relationship with a boy from the Dalit community who was residing in a nearby village. However, her parents were strongly against their relationship, the police informed. Shalini was reportedly sent to the Government Girls’ Home in Mysuru by the Periyapatna police about a month ago after she complained against her parents, however, they managed to convince her and brought her back home.

After bringing her back, they tried to convince Shalini once again to stay away from the Dalit boy, but she got in touch with him again, following which, there was a confrontation between her and her parents which led to her strangulation. After the murder, Shalini's parents abandoned her body in a nearby village and surrendered before the police. The police arrested the father, Suresh, and his wife Baby, and are investigating the matter.

Hyderabad hounour killing case

Last month, in an honour killing case from a Hyderabad, a 24-year-old man was killed in Shahinayathgunj. The young man, identified as Neeraj Kumar Panwar, was killed in public in front of his father over an inter-caste love marriage.

According to the police, a total of four persons were apprehended in connection with the case. The CCTV visuals pertaining to the murder were accessed by Republic TV, where the attackers were seen stabbing Neeraj in public, while he was with his father. There were massive protests after Neeraj's murder and the locals demanded immediate action from the police in the case.