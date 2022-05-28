Last Updated:

Karnataka: IT Department Raids Congress Leader Yusuf Sharif's Residence In Bengaluru

The Income Tax Department, on Saturday, May 28, conducted raids at Congress worker Yusuf Sharif alias KGF Babu's residence in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

In a massive development, the Income Tax Department, on Saturday, conducted raids against Congress worker Yusuf Sharif alias KGF Babu in Karnataka's Bengaluru. 

The IT officials raided Yusuf Sharif's residence in Vasanth Nagar area in Bengaluru. Sharif was a Congress MLC candidate who lost the elections and had declared Rs 1,743 crore assets to the Election Commission, becoming the richest politician of Karnataka when he filed the nomination.

In November 2021, Yusuf Sharif contested elections to Karnataka Legislative Council from Bangalore Urban and declared assets over Rs 1,744 crore belonging to his family. He claimed that all his businesses were legal and added that he purchased and sold every asset legally.  

IT dept raids Anandhaas Group of Hotels in Coimbatore

In a separate incident, the IT Department conducted raids at the Shree Anandhaas group of hotels in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, sources said on Saturday. The IT officials searched various parts of the city, including Vadavalli, Gandhipuram, and Lakshmi Mill. These areas were divided into 40 groups. The reason behind the raids and other details are yet to be ascertained. 

According to the company's website, Ratnaa Shree Anandhaas Hotels Private Limited is a 16-year-old private company incorporated in June 2006. The Coimbatore-based firm had filed its Annual Returns and Financial Statements up to March 31, 2021 (FY 2020-2021). It has an authorised capital of Rs 5 crore and a paid-up capital of Rs 4.36 crore as per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Currently, five directors are associated with the organisation - Manikanden Purushothaman, Venkatesh Krishnan, Narayana Ram Asok Ram, and 2 others.

