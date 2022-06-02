Karnataka: JDS Councillor Hacked To Death By Unknown Assailants In Hassan; Case Registered

A corporator of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) in Karnataka's Hassan City Municipal Council was hacked to death by unknown assailants in at Laxmipura Extension in the city on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Prashant Nagaraj who was a member of the Hassan City Municipal Council (HCMC) and was the councillor from the JDS ticket.

According to the preliminary reports, Prashant was travelling on his two-wheeler on Wednesday, when a group of people in an auto-rickshaw followed him and attacked him with lethal weapons, resulting in his death on spot. The incident happened at around 07:30 PM on Wednesday when the JDS councillor was on his way home. A case has been registered pertaining to the murder of a JDS corporator at Pension Mohalla police limits and an investigation is underway. Notably, police have recovered lethal weapons as well as the auto-rickshaw in which the assailants came.

Notably, JDS MLA Hardanahalli Devegowda Revanna who represents the Holenarasipur constituency in Hassan district arrived at the hospital where Prashant was taken and consoled the family members. Revanna, a former Karnataka minister, arrived with his follower and was seen lashing out at the police officials. As per the visuals, a huge crowd gathered outside the hospital protesting against the murder of Prashant Nagaraj. It is significant to mention that Nagaraj's father late H R Nagaraj who was also a member of HCMC was murdered in 2005.

Ex-BJP councillor's son allegedly killed in Rajasthan

Protests erupted in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor's son was allegedly attacked and killed by unidentified assailants on Tuesday. The deceased is identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh city and the son of former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni. According to reports, Ratan was allegedly attacked at Shivaji Circle of the city late Tuesday night.

Widespread outrage broke out in the wake of Ratan's killing in the region as protesters assembled outside the Kotwali police station at Subhash Chowk of Chittorgarh. In addition, Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi and BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh arrived in Kotwali and demanded the perpetrators be arrested. It is pertinent to mention here that the protesters led by Prakash Joshi and Chandrabhan Singh called for a bandh in Chittorgarh till arrests are made. The city's markets remained shut as a result of the protests.

Ratan Soni was reportedly attacked by some persons outside a liquor shop on Tuesday night. He died on the way to a hospital in Udaipur, police said. Chittorgarh SP Preeti Jain said that three suspects have been detained in connection with the murder and the matter is being probed.