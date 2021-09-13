Karnataka: Man Held For Harassing Five-year-old Girl

A 30-year old man was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a five-year old girl near Natekal in Konaje police station limits in Mangaluru.

The accused has been identified as Arif Pasha, a daily wage worker hailing from Kalasipalya in Bengaluru. He is charged under the POCSO Act, police sources said.

The man allegedly lured the child to an isolated area under the pretext of giving her snacks on Sunday. But the girl ran out of fear from the place and cried for help. Hearing the cries, one of the passers-by reached her and got to know the reason.

The man, with the help of local people, later caught the accused from the area and handed him over to police, sources said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)