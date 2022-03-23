Karnataka Mulling Handing Over Probe On Threats To 3 HC Judges Over Hijab Verdict To NIA

In the aftermath of death threats to three Karnataka High Court judges, who pronounced the hijab verdict, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the state government is contemplating handing over the probe into threats, including one to the Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Notably, a man from Tamil Nadu has been sent to eight days in police custody for allegedly issuing death threats.

Pursuant to death threats, the BJP-ruled state government has even conferred 'Y' category security to three Karnataka HC judges who gave the order on the hijab case. The unrest was apparent in the state after the three-judge bench upheld the hijab ban and stated that the hijab is 'not essential religious practice' to the Islamic faith. While petitioners in the hijab row case sought a direction that it is an "essential practise" of Islam, the state advocated that elements of religion and education should be at bay.

Death threats to Karnataka HC judges after upholding hijab ban

The death threat to the Chief Justice was reportedly sent in the form of a video via WhatsApp, wherein, an individual is seen publicly threatening the Chief Justice while referring to Jharkhand judge Late Uttam Singh who was killed in July 2021 after being rammed by an auto-rickshaw while on a morning walk. Reports suggest that the culprit threatened by mentioning that people are aware of where Justice Awasthi goes for a walk. Also, the video is said to have been circulated from Tamil Nadu and vulgar language has been used.

Bengaluru Police to probe into alleged death threats to Karnataka HC judges

Speaking to ANI, the Minister said, "We are thinking of giving this case to the NIA and are taking note of other aspects related to the case. The government has taken it very seriously. It is not right to comment on and threaten the sitting," Jnanendra said.

The Karnataka Home Minister further stated that the government has raised strong objections to threats to government servants, especially as a consequence of one performing their duties. "The government has taken the threats seriously, as it amounts to challenging the system. Magistrate Court has remanded him for eight days of police custody. Bengaluru Police will investigate the case," the Minister said.