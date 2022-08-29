A case of sexual assault on children has been registered against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, chief pontiff of the prominent Murugha Mutt in Karnataka. The case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls.

Karnataka Murugha Mutt seer booked under POCSO Act

The seer has been accused of sexually abusing two high school girls, who were staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt. The two female students then approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a city-based women's comfort and children's residential center, and complained about the incident. Based on a complaint by the NGO, Mysuru city police registered a case under the POCSO Act.

An FIR has been registered against five people who are Shivamurthy Murugha, hostel warden, Math follower Akkamahadevi Rashmi, head Parashivaiah Basavaditya and lawyer Gangadharaiah. Earlier, the case was filed in Mysore's Nazarbad Police Station but later transferred to Chitradurga, where the Mutt is based.

'Not appropriate to comment as probe underway': CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declined to comment on the allegations against the pontiff and stated that it is not appropriate to speak now as the probe is underway.

"When there is an important case -- a case has been booked under POCSO Act and there is also a kidnapping case in Chitradurga -- police have registered both the cases and investigation is on. In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation. Police have been given full freedom as probe is underway and the truth will come out," said CM Bommai.

Parsuram, a representative of the Rehabilitation Centre addressed the media and informed that the children were extremely scared. They were constantly abused by the Swamiji and the others. They were tired of the harassment and wanted to complain regarding the same. Legal procedures have started.

"The incident was then brought to the attention of the Child Welfare Committee. They were going to file a case in Chitradurga. But the children were scared. Hence the case was filed in Nazarbad Police station in Mysuru. In the FIR, the head of the mutt Shivamurthy Muruga Sharan is the main accused. The warden and helpers of Muruga Mutt are the others who are accused in the case. Whoever was involved in the act of abusing the children has been named in the FIR. The children would be instructed to rub Swamiji's back while bathing, pour drinks for adults and several other acts of harassment have come to light, based on this information an FIR has been filed," he said.

