Karnataka Mutt Seer Booked Under POCSO For Allegedly Abusing Minor Girls Now Back At Mutt

Karnataka seer Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of the prominent Murugha Mutt in Karnataka, is back at the mutt on Monday afternoon after being booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 by the state's Chitradurga police after he was accused of sexually abusing two high school girls. At approximately 1:20 pm, amid reports he was detained, he was back at the Mutt, addressing the people and alleging a conspiracy against him.

The seer was accused of sexually abusing two minor girls, who were staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt. Both the students had reportedly approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a city-based women's comfort and children's residential centre, and complained about the incident. Subsequently, based on the complaint by the NGO, the city police registered a case under the POCSO Act.

According to sources, an FIR has been registered against five people. Notably, the case was earlier filed in Mysore's Nazarbad Police Station but was later transferred to Chitradurga, where the Mutt is based.

'Not right to comment as probe is underway': CM Basavaraj Bommai

In the aftermath of the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday declined to comment on the allegations against the pontiff and stated that it is not appropriate to speak publicly as of now as the probe is underway.

"When there is an important case, a case has been booked under POCSO Act and there is also a kidnapping case in Chitradurga, police have registered both the cases and investigation is on. In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation. Police have been given full freedom as the probe is underway and the truth will come out," said CM Bommai.

Meanwhile, Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has backed Shivamurthy Sharanaru who is facing Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) charges. Supporting the seer, Yediyurappa said that the charges are false and that there was no truth to the allegations.