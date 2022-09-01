Karnataka Mutt Warden Detained, Secy Suspended, But POCSO-accused Seer Still Free

Amid the unrelenting demand for the arrest of Murugha Mutt chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who faces serious charges of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the chief warden of the mutt, named Rashmi, was detained on Thursday, following which, the mutt secretary Paramashivayya Sath was also suspended. This is the first arrest made in connection with the case, even as the seer, the prime accused, continues to walk free. Earlier in the day, three more accused sought bail in the case.

"A female warden of the hostel who filed a complaint against SK Basavarajan has been detained by police for more investigation. She's the second accused in POCSO case filed against seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of Murugha Math in Chitradurga," said SP Parashuram.

It is pertinent to mention that apart from the seer, the FIR registered under POCSO also named Rashmi, junior pontiff Basavadithya, Paramashivaiah, and Gangadharaiah.

#BREAKING | Republic Impact: Murugha Mutt warden detained, Secretary sacked - main accused still free. Tune in for latest updates here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/yyPVQkBvlJ — Republic (@republic) September 1, 2022

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also taken the suo-moto cognizance of the matter. The NCPCR issued a notice to the Chitradurga SP to carry out an inquiry and submit a report in the next seven days.

On Wednesday, the state government officials started auditing the inmates in the mutt and shifted the girl inmates out from the premises. The hostel girls were relocated by Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials from the mutt premises to the Kogunde Morarji Desai Hostel, by bus.

The Murugha mutt seers held a press conference on Tuesday in support of the accused seer. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the seers said, "The seer Shivamurthy has served the state. These developments (charge against Shivamurthy under POSCO) are very alarming. This is an attempt to tarnish the image of Shivamurthy."

Seer booked under POCSO

On Monday, August 29, a case of sexual assault on children was registered against pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru for alleged sexual abuse of two young girls, who were staying in a hostel administered by the mutt. The two female students then approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a city-based women's comfort and children's residential centre, and complained about the incident.

Based on the NGO's complaint, the Mysuru city police registered a case under the POCSO Act. An FIR was registered against five people including seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. After being booked, the accused seer held a briefing where he played down the charges against him as 'conspiracy'.