Karnataka: Over 30 Dogs found Buried In Shivamogga Village, Panchayat Officials Booked

In a shocking incident, 30 to 40 stray dogs were reportedly killed and buried in the Rangapura village of Karnataka's Shivamogga district. Police have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, against some officials of the Kambadal Hosur Gram Panchayat and a few unknown persons.

According to authorities, villagers had hired a contractor for an animal birth control drive, but instead of following the specified technique, the dogs were reportedly culled and buried in a nearby forest.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police (SP) BM Laxmi Prasad informed, "In a place in Bhadravati rural station limits, there is a place called Rangapura village which comes under Kambadal Hosur Panchayat limits. In that village, there was an effort to catch stray dogs and neuter them but it looks like the contractor or whosoever had come has culled around 30 to 40 dogs and buried them in a nearby forest area."

He added, "Based on this information, we registered a case against unknown persons and some gram panchayat officials who are involved. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and investigation is on. We have some leads in the investigation. Further efforts are on to find out who are the people behind it."

The Shivamogga SP explained that as the bodies of the dogs were decomposing, it was difficult to determine the specific cause of their deaths. Police had a veterinary forensic specialist come over, and they said that due to the degraded nature of their carcasses, they are unable to determine the exact cause of their death.

Shivamogga animal rescue club member, GS Basava Prasad, said, "Three days ago we got a call from people of the village stating that 150 to 200 dogs have been buried alive in the forest area. On receiving the information our team visited the place. We got to know that the village gram panchayat member president and the panchayat development officer (PDO) are involved in this case. Later we came to know that the actual number of dogs buried alive was more than 300."

Prasad informed that the villagers should have sought a tender for animal birth control instead. He informed that a predetermined method is followed, which includes operations and the provision of medical care for the animals and said that the individuals had no knowledge of animal birth control. They instead, rounded up all the dogs and dropped them alive in a tiny pond before closing it.

"We lodged an FIR on gram panchayat members and the police and the locals also supported us. The FIR has been filed under section 160 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960," he said.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/PTI)