Karnataka: PFI Calls For Protests After Police Detain 3 For Investigation In Stabbing Case

The Karnataka Police detained three Popular Front of India (PFI) members in state's Uppinangady on Tuesday for investigation in a stabbing case. 

The Karnataka Police detained three Popular Front of India (PFI) members in the state's Uppinangady on Tuesday over a stabbing case. According to sources, one PFI member was let off after the enquiry and two others were under custody for further investigation. Following this, PFI supporters gathered at the Uppinangady police station and demanded the immediate release of remaining members in custody. The stabbing case was reported on December 6. 

The police had maintained that the detained members needed to be interrogated. The released person, PFI District President Hameed Majestic was let off after he was given conditions. However, two others - Zakaria Kodippadi and Mustafa were still in custody. According to reports, the PFI supporters were protesting since morning and were dispersed after Section 144 was imposed by the Tahsildar around 7 pm.

Even so, people started gathering again around 9 pm outside the police station and the police informed them about the restrictions and violations. The crowd allegedly resorted to attacking the police following which they were lathi-charged. Many were injured including the police personnel. 

PFI claims to stage peaceful protests; calls for statewide protest on Wednesday 

Meanwhile, the PFI has claimed that the Uppinangady Police resorted to "unprovoked attacks" after its members were protesting peacefully. It added that the PFI members were "unjustly arrested". The organisation's State General Secretary Nasir Pasha has called for a statewide protest on Wednesday to condemn police brutality.

