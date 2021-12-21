Karnataka Police Aiming 'equal Opportunity' Opens Vacancy For SI Posts For Transgenders

For the first time, the Karnataka police department has opened its doors to transgender people in the ongoing recruitment for special reserve sub-inspectors and scene of crime officers (SOCOs). Five of the 70 positions are earmarked for transgender people, according to a statement issued by the Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment). From December 12 to January 18, aspirants can submit their online applications.

The Forensic Science Laboratory has also issued a call for applications for 206 Scene Of Crime Officer positions, three of which are reserved for transgender people. Aspirants can submit their online applications till January 18. The Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977, were revised to include a 1% reservation for transgender people. According to the announcement, transgenders will fill four special reserve sub-inspector positions with the Karnataka State Reserve Police and one special reserve sub-inspector position with the India Reserve Battalion.

Karnataka Police opens door for recruitment of transgenders

According to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, notified by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, transgender people must get a certificate from the District Magistrate. If the applicant does not have this certificate, his or her application will be rejected.

Odisha's policy aims to empower transgender community

The state of Odisha has enacted a policy that gives transgender people equal opportunities in all offices of the state's key departments. The Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) has issued a notification requiring the appointment of an official as a complaint officer for the resolution of transgender people's grievances within 15 days of receipt of such complaints. According to the notification from the nodal agency, the head of the department will act on the complaint officer's inquiry report within a fortnight of its submission. The policy was announced in accordance with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act of 2019 and its provisions.

“The government would provide equal employment opportunities to all notwithstanding sex, sexual orientation, colour, disability, marital status, nationality, race, and religion, in its all offices,” the notification said.

The new policy will also ensure that there is no discrimination against transgender people in the workplace. Any employee who violates this policy will face disciplinary action under the code of ethics outlined in the service regulations, according to the statement. To provide a welcoming atmosphere for transgender persons, the SSEPD department will implement systems and processes to ensure that they are not discriminated against at any level of employment, training, promotion, or transfer. The Odisha Police Recruitment Board enabled transgender people to apply for sub-inspector positions in June of this year. According to officials, 26 transgender people applied online for 477 open positions.

