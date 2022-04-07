Karnataka Police Debunk State HM Jnanendra's 'communal Link' In Murder Of 22-year-old Man

Refuting the statements made by Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra regarding the murder of a 22-year-old youth in Bengaluru, the Karnataka police have clarified that there is no communal angle in connection to the murder of the young boy.

Updating about the same through the Bengaluru police's official fact-checking website, the police have said that the multiple posts shared regarding the murder of the boy due to not speaking Urdu were false. Further confirming about the same, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant also took to his Twitter handle and said that the murder was a mere case of road rage.

ಜೆಜೆ ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಠಾಣಾ ವ್ಯಾಪ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಧ್ಯರಾತ್ರಿ (05.04.2022)ನಡೆದ ಕೊಲೆ ಪ್ರಕರಣ. ಸೈಮನ್ ರಾಜ್ ಮತ್ತು ಚಂದ್ರು ಇಬ್ಬರು ಮೈಸೂರು ರಸ್ತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಊಟಕ್ಕೆ ತೆರಳಿ ಹಿಂದಿರುಗುವಾಗ ಇವರ ಮತ್ತು ಶಾಹಿದ್ ಚಾಲನೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಬೈಕುಗಳ ಪರಸ್ಪರ ತಗುಲಿದ ವಿಷಯವು ಗಲಾಟೆಗೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದ್ದು,1/2 — Kamal Pant, IPS. ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತರು, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ. (@CPBlr) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, adding that the authenticity of the news shared by a few news channels has been verified, the Karnataka police stated that the circulated news is false and further requested the public to not share any kind of false news on social media before checking the authenticity of the news.

Karnataka HM cries 'communal angle' in the murder of youth

Notably, this came after Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra linked the murder of 22-year-old Chandru with a 'communal angle' saying that he was killed as "he could speak in Urdu". The statements which have ignited a major political faceoff were made while he was speaking to the media when he said, "I have gathered information regarding Chandru’s murder. He was asked to speak in Urdu, he didn’t know, when he said he didn’t know any language other than Kannada, they killed him by stabbing him repeatedly."

However, soon after making the statements, the Home Minister retracted his statements and further admitted that the information he received was wrong.

The incident took place late Monday night when the 22-year-old Chandru along with his friend Simon Raj was returning back from an eatery. On their way back, their bike collided with another bike, being rode by a man named Shahid. However, this led to a quarrel that turned violent and Shahid along with his other friends stabbed Chandru on his right thigh before fleeing away.

Following this, Chandru was immediately rushed to the hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

Political face-off over the murder of a youth in Bengaluru

While Congress has already started attacking the Karnataka Home Minister for his misleading statements on the murder case, BJP leader S Prakash has affirmed that the party has already demanded a detailed investigation into the murder of the youth.

Adding that the incident indeed affects the communal harmony of the area, the BJP leader while speaking to Republic said that a minor scuffle leading to a murder is a very serious concern.

Further clarifying a communal angle to the incident, S Prakash said in a dominant area, the youth should not take the law into their hands as it would disturb the harmony of the place.

Image: ANI/Republic World