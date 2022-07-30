Karnataka Police Detain 21 People For Questioning In Mohammed Fazil's Murder Case

Following the murder of the 23-year-old Muslim youth, Mohammed Fazil in Mangaluru's Surathkal area, the Karnataka Police has been carrying out an extensive investigation into the matter and have reportedly detained 21 people so far. The detained individuals are being interrogated in the murder case while the investigation is being proceeded in multiple directions to understand its motive.

A detailed statement is yet to be provided by the police after the interrogation.

This came after three murders were reported from Karnataka in less than 10 days including the recent one from Surathkal.

Concerning the case, the police while moving forward with its probe is scrutinisng CCTV footage and are questioning people. Also, mobile records are being checked for the same.

Earlier on Friday, ADGP Alok Kumar, who is monitoring the investigation, while speaking to the media on the Mangaluru murder case said that the probe is in a preliminary stage and a connection between the murders of Mohammed Fazil and Praveen Kumar Nettare is yet to be established. Further, without disclosing any details about any arrests in the matter, he said that detention and interrogations are a part of an investigation.

He also urged the people to maintain their faith in the police and not disturb the law and order situation.

It is pertinent to note that five teams have been formed by the authorities to investigate the matter while former Dakshina Kannada DCP, Hariram Shankar has been also called for assistance.

Mangaluru murder case

A Muslim man was killed in the Surathkal region of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district near Mangaluru on Thursday night. It was on the same day when CM Basavaraj Bommai was in the region to visit the family of Praveen Nettar, the BJP youth leader who was recently murdered in Bellare.

The 23-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Fazil, was hacked to death by a group of men in the same way as Nettar was previously murdered. The CCTV footage from the incident shows the group of masked men chasing Fazil and then brutally stabbing him to death. The incident led to unrest in the area following which prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been imposed in the area till Saturday morning.

