Karnataka: Police Detains Congress Leaders During Protest March Near CM's Office

The Karnataka Police on Saturday detained Congress leaders Dinesh Gundu Rao, Siddaramaiah, Rizwan Arshad, and K Suresh near Race Course Road, while they were marching near the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's office, in protest against the arrest of two women staff members of a school.

Upon being detained, Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the government of misusing the police forces. He said that people are not free to speak against the Central Government or the BJP

"Police are being misused by the government. Those who raise their voices against the Central government and the BJP are being booked for sedition," Rao told the media.

Another detained protester said the BJP government had no courage to face the protestors. "The BJP government is undermining democracy and subjugating the dissent. We are protesting to save the Constitution."

READ | Siddaramaiah Appeals Cops To Drop Sedition Charges Against Karnataka School Children

Siddaramaiah slams govt over the arrest of school staff members

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday in a series of tweets slammed the Karnataka government over the 'sedition case' against the management and staff of Kalladka school at Bidar.

In a play enacted in Bidar school, the content was critical of @narendramodi & his policies. How can that amount to sedition? The arrest of the mother is unconstitutional & high-handed.



Mothers of this state will not pardon @BSYBJP for separating the Mother & her daughter.

1/2 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 13, 2020

Siddaramaiah condemned BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka Government's action to let the "police harass the innocent students, their parents & teachers for the enactment of a skit." He also slammed the Karnataka BJP and stated that they are facing 'ideological bankruptcy.'

READ | 'Surgical Action Needed To Revive Congress Party', Says Ex-Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily

About the arrested women

Two women were arrested in connection with the Bidar school play case, and a school was allegedly sealed after students performed a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register Citizens (NRC).

The school's principal and the mother of one of the students, who participated in the play had been booked under sedition charges after students performed the play during the Republic Day celebrations. The two have now been granted bail.

In the play, the participants were seen staging an anti-CAA sequence, where they spoke about encouraging non-cooperation towards anyone seeking documents. A case was also registered against the school management.

READ | 'He Has No Freedom': Siddaramaiah Makes Hay As CM Yediyurappa Walks Cabinet Tightrope

READ | 'Karnataka To Help India In Becoming $5 Trillion Economy': CM Yediyurappa