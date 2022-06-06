Karnataka Police Removes Unauthorised 'Nathuram Godse Road' Board From Udupi's Karkala

Controversy erupted on Monday after a road in Karkala in Karnataka's Udupi was named after Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. A board was also put up pointing towards the road.

Godse's name was inscribed on the nameplate of Padugiri Road in the Bola Gram Panchayat. After a few locals and youth Indian National Congress workers protested against it, police personnel and gram panchayat officials removed the installation. Panchayat officials stated that there were unaware of who did this, sources said.

The pictures of the road sign have gone viral on social media platforms, drawing a lot of criticism. A probe has been launched to find the miscreants.

Hindu Mahasabha demands Meerut to be named after Hindu Mahasabha

Earlier last month, the Hindu Mahasabha demanded that Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to be named after Nathuram Godse. The remarks were made during a special puja organised by the Hindu outfit on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin on May 19.

Citing Godse and his family's close relations with Meerut, Hindu Mahasabha state spokesperson Abhishek Agarwal demanded that the city be renamed Nathuram Godse Nagar. He said that an open letter has been sent to the Centre for renaming the city.

Pledging to eradicate "anti-Hindu Gandhiwad", Agarwal claimed that India will soon be renamed "Hindu Rashtra".

Last year, BJP Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya had referred to Godse as a "patriot". She also lashed out at Congress for abusing patriots.

Nathuram Godse was the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. He shot Gandhi in the chest three times at point-blank range in New Delhi on January 30, 1948.