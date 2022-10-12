Karnataka: Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Assaulted By Planation Owner, Loses Unborn Child

In a horrific incident, a pregnant woman from a scheduled caste community allegedly lost her unborn child after being assaulted by plantation employers in the Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka.

Republic TV has learnt that the incident took place at Hunasehalli Pura village near Chikkamagaluru's Balehonnur on October 8 where a coffee estate owner identified as Jagadeesh Gowda and his son Tilak allegedly locked up several Dalit workers after a disagreement over some financial dispute. The workers took a loan of Rs 9 lakh from the plantation owner and due to the delay in repayment, the father-son duo illegally detained and tortured them.

During one of the arguments where the workers were protesting, Jagadeesh Gowda punched the pregnant woman Arpitha in the stomach and assaulted two other women who came to her aid. She later developed pain in the abdomen and was rushed to the hospital where she lost her unborn child. Previously, he also assaulted some of the male workers which also included Arpitha's husband. The video of the attack has now gone viral where the owner and his son can be seen assaulting and hurling abuse at the workers.

Plantation owner assaults Pregnant Dalit woman

A case has been registered against Gowda and Tilak under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Balehonnur police. However, both Jagadeesh Gowda and Tilak remain and are still absconding.

As per sources, it has come to light that the Gowda has links with BJP but the district party administration has refuted the claims and claimed that they have nothing to do with both the father and son.

Human rights activist Brinda Adige spoke exclusively to Republic TV and condemned the incident demanding stern action against the plantation owner. "The atrocities against the Scheduled tribes and backward community needs to be stopped but it won't happen immediately as we know the poverty rate is so high. In the plantation sector in India, there are migrant workers and it's very difficult to get labourers within the district self.

Adige further said, "This kind of treatment is what the labourers face on the daily basis. There is impunity as many workers refuse to report such incidents of atrocities, and even the police don't register cases of illegal confinement. This man must be arrested along with his entire family members as we have got to know via reports that he is a repeat offender. It is so sad the woman suffered a miscarriage and has nowhere to go. A case needs to be registered against him for ST/SC assault, illegal confinement, Human trafficking, and bondage. I do hope the police take stern action irrespective of his political background".

