Karnataka: SDPI Raises Pro-Pakistan Slogans After Poll Win; FIR To Be Filed By Police

In a shocking video, radical outfit SDPI, charge-sheeted by the NIA for the Bengaluru riots was seen allegedly raising Pro-Pakistan slogans during celebrations of a poll victory. As per sources, Pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by the SPI workers after the outfit made inroads in the Gram panchayat elections. Hereafter, the workers took to the streets with the party's flags allegedly raising slogans in favor of Pakistan.

"An FIR would be registered under Section 144A, 143 and 149 we will examine the video and identify and arrest people who shouted slogans in favor of Pakistan," said SP of Dakshin Karnataka.

Read: Bengaluru Riots: NIA Arrests 17 SDPI & PFI Leaders For Violence At KG Halli Police Station

Read: Bengaluru Riots: 4 SDPI Offices Raided; Incriminating Evidence, Swords & Knives Seized

SDPI under NIA scanner

The incident comes nearly a week after the NIA arrested 17 SDPI and PFI party leaders for their involvement in violence at the KG Halli Police Station on August 11. The new set of arrests come almost a month after 43 locations in Bengaluru including 4 offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), were raided by the NIA. SDPI, which is the political front of the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been under the NIA scanner since the investigation agency unearthed links of Karnataka SDPI secretary Muzamil Pasha in the case.

At around 8.30 pm on August 11, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KG Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. Three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence which ensued after a mob of more than 1000 people gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding action against his relative for an alleged communal post. So far, more than 340 persons have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police.

Read: Bengaluru Riots: Congress Neta Sampath Raj Remanded To 2-day Police Custody After Arrest

Read: Bengaluru Riots: Accused Ex-Congress Mayor Sampath Raj Remanded In 2-Day NIA Custody