Karnataka: Sec 144 clamped after stone pelting in Shivamogga, 35 detained

Tension hit the Ragi Gudda locality in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Sunday, October 1, allegedly following a mob pelted stones. The disturbance prompted the district administration to clamp prohibitory orders - Section 144, in the locality.

Addressing the media, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, GK Mithun Kumar, said, "There was stone-pelting in Ragi Gudda in the evening. We have dispersed the crowd, and the situation is under control. Prohibitory orders have been enforced as per Section 144 of the CIPC in Ragi Gudda. We have beefed up the security in the area."

35 detained, 10 injured in violence

Earlier on Sunday, a community allegedly staged a demonstration in the Ragi Gudda locality over a poster displayed by the community to mark the Id Milad procession scheduled later for the day. It was alleged that the police had covered a portion of the poster, allegedly of Tipu Sultan, and that had upset the community which led to protests.

Later in the evening, violence broke out in the same locality after an alleged rumour that stones were pelted on the Id Milad procession. An angry mob threw stones at people, and houses and damaged vehicles. As many as 10 people suffered injuries.

Acting on the complaint, the police rushed to the violence-hit area and detained more than 35 people to bring the law and order situation under control. Taking precautionary measures, the police also tightened security arrangements in Ragi Gudda.