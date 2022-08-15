Karnataka: Sec 144 Imposed In Shivamogga After Row Over Tipu Sultan, VD Savarkar's Posters

In a breaking development, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Shivamogga city of Karnataka. This comes shortly after followers of Tipu Sultan tried to tear banners of VD Savarkar to place banners of Tipu Sultan.

A mild lathi charge situation also arose in the Ameer Ahmad section of the city and the situation continues to remains tense in Shivamogga.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code grants the Executive Magistrate of any state or territory, the power to issue an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in any area.

Tipu Sultan posters defaced on August 13

The move from the Tipu Sultan supporters to remove Savarkar's banners on Monday is purportedly in retaliation as a poster featuring Tipu Sultan put up by Karnataka Congress ahead of Independence Day at Hudson Circle was vandalised by unknown persons on Saturday night.

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar while lashing out at the incident had said, "These miscreants have torn the posters of a national fighter Tipu Sultan despite the police presence. They told me that legal action will be initiated. I know who has done this and they can be seen in the video. They must take swift action or the situation may take a turn for the worse."

Congress furious as Karnataka government includes Savarkar and omits Nehru from ad on freedom fighters

The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state of Karnataka on 14th August, a day before India's 75th Independence Day issued a newspaper advertisement which included VD Savarkar but left out ex-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

This move did not sit well with the Karnataka Congress as they criticised the move by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter and said, "Unending hatred for India's 1st PM and Nation builder, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru has reached its zenith. Bommai Government stoops to the lowest by denying his very existence."