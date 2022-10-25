Karnataka Seer Found Dead In Suspected Case Of Suicide; 2-page Death Note Recovered

A Lingayat seer was found dead in Karnataka's Ramanagara district inside a mutt in his room on Monday, October 24. Basavalinga Swami, a 45-year-old seer of Kanchugal Bandemutt was apparently found hanging from the grills on the window on Monday.

The incident took place in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka on Monday when the seer did not open the door and did not even respond to phone calls from devotees. Later, Basavalinga was found dead in his room. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Ramanagara police and an investigation into the matter has also been launched. The police have recovered a two-page death note from the room of the Lingayat seer. According to the preliminary investigation, the incident is a suspected case of suicide, but the reason behind the apparent suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Karnataka seer found dead

In the two-page death note which has been recovered from the seer's room, it is reportedly stated by the deceased that he was facing harassment. Police have also seized the seer's phone and are going through the call records.

A close aide of the deceased seer-- Ramesh has given a statement to the police saying that Basavalinga Swami was not keeping well for the past few weeks. Ramesh also stated that the seer was being harassed with a threat of defamation by a few people. Notably, the Bandemutt in Karnataka has been in existence for over 400 years and Basavalinga was the seer of the Mutt for the last 25 years.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in September, Lingayat seer Basavasiddhalinga was found dead in Madivalshwar Mutt in Karnataka's Belagavi district. The seer allegedly hung himself and committed suicide after an alleged audio tape of a 15-minute long conversation in which two people were allegedly heard speaking about purported illicit affairs some of the seers in Lingayat mutt have been having.