Karnataka Sharadotsava Flex Row: 3 Detained For Allegedly Damaging Posters In Mangaluru

The Mangaluru rural police have detained three people in connection with the vandalism of the 'Sharadotsava' posters that were put up by the 'Vamanjoor Friends' near the Vamanjoor junction area in Karnataka's Mangaluru.

Notably, on October 8, some miscreants damaged the Sharadotsava flex boards. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera stationed at the spot. In the clip, the miscreants are seen vandalising the Sharadotsava posters.

Taking note of this, the Mangaluru rural police on Tuesday, October 11, detained three people for allegedly damaging the posters. The alleged accused have been identified as Yasthish Poojary, Praveen Poojary and Sumit Hegde. According to police officials, these three are random miscreants and are not affiliated with any group. Also, the police have also seized a car which was used in the poster vandalism.

The Karnataka police have registered a case of an attempt to harm communal harmony against the alleged accused. "Police detained three people for allegedly tearing down 'Sharadotsava' flex. The incident was reported on Oct 8 & a case of attempt to harm communal harmony was registered at Mangaluru rural police station," Mangaluru police said, ANI reported.