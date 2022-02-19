Amid protests across Karnataka over the entry of Hijab-clad students, Shimoga's Karnataka Public School in Shiralakoppa has suspended 58 students on Saturday. As students continue to stage a protest against the ban on hijabs in the college for the 5th consecutive day, the principal suspended all 58 female students until further orders for disobeying college orders. Currently, Karnataka High Court is hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi.

58 students suspended in Shimoga school

"DYSP, Our Deputy Director, and SDMC members all tried to pacify you all. But you all didn't listen to any of our advice and violated that. Therefore I am suspending you all from the college. As you all are suspended, you are not supposed to come to our college campus," said the principal to the protesting students.

Earlier in the day, Belagavi's Vijay Para Medical College declared an indefinite holiday as students continued to protest against the hijab ban in classrooms. Since Monday, schools have been asking Muslim girl students to remove their hijabs (headscarves) before entering the school premises. Similarly, a burqa-clad teacher was seen removing her religious attire, while another teacher refused to do so preferring to quit her job. Colleges, which opened on Wednesday, saw many protests by hijab-clad women as they refused to remove them while entering colleges.

As of now, Karnataka High Court has ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC has urged the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. Karnataka schools and colleges have reopened amid protests both for and against hijabs. The hijab row has taken a political turn in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh with BJP strongly for the ban claiming 'uniformity in school attire' and Opposition accusing the saffron party of diverting from real issues and abusing minority rights.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. Toughening its stance, Karnataka Minority Welfare Department restrain all students from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom - in govt colleges with prescribed dresscode.