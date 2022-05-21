Karnataka: Special Court Convicts Bangladeshi Immigrants In Bengaluru's Gang Rape Case

A Special Court in Bengaluru sentenced the accused of Bangladeshi woman gang rape case to rigorous life imprisonment on Friday. A total of seven out of 12 people against whom the charge sheet was filed in the May 2021 case on charges of gang rape were convicted. The verdict came in the case pertaining to the gang rape of a Bangladeshi national in Karnataka's Ramamurthy Nagar and the video of which was circulated online.

A city court has now sentenced the seven accused to life imprisonment in the gang rape case. It is pertinent to note that 11 of the 12 arrested and charge-sheeted as well as the victim in the case were Bangladeshi nationals. These individuals had entered India illegally and were living in Bengaluru. The rape case had become sensational after the video of the incident went viral in Bangladesh and Assam.

Bangladeshi gangrape case accused convicted

In May last year, a video went viral of the victim being subjected to sexual assault. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had tweeted about the matter, urging the public to help police to nab the accused. The viral video triggered a manhunt by the police, following which two accused and the victim were found in the city.

Bengaluru police found the incident was reported in Kanaka Nagar in Ramamurthy Nagar police limits and filed charges against all the accused. The arrested accused were booked under Sections 120(B), 201, 204, 323, 324, 343, 366(B), 370(A), 376(D), 376, 384, 504, 506 of IPC, Section 4 and 5 of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, Section 67(A) IT Act and Section 14 of Foreigners Act.

The case even led the police to bust a multi-city prostitution ring run by Bangladeshi nationals. The city police unravelled a human trafficking racket that had been operating, where women from the neighbouring country were allegedly being lured into India offering jobs. The Bengaluru Police, while probing the horrific gang-rape case, shared details of the racket being operated with Bangladeshi Police. A total of 11 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and one local from Bengaluru were booked in the case.

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK