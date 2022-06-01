Karnataka Textbook Row: NSUI Members Detained For Protesting Outside Edu Minister's House

The NSUI members protesting against the textbook controversy and held placards and shouted slogans outside the education minister BC Nagesh's house. The protests come in the wake of certain seers in Karnataka objecting that in the revised social science and Kannada class X textbooks, the teachings of Basavanna have been distorted. Secondly, they have also expressed strong reservations against the review committee insulting the Kuvempu's state anthem.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) allegedly barged into the education minister BC Nagesh's house with placards in their hands. They started shouting slogans against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and also burnt a Khaki short - the uniform of RSS at the premises, as per our sources. The police detained 15 NSUI workers after the incident.

Protest is our right & so I condemn the coward act of Karnataka Govt.for arresting @NSUIKarnataka activists for their today's peaceful protest against saffronisation of education.



I demand immediate release of all the activists & @nsui will widely protest if they aren't released

NSUI members detained

Following the protests, NSUI activists were arrested by the BJP government for protesting outside the education minister's house. Around 15 activists have been detained by the Police.

Our constitution gave us the right to do protest against the injustice. We strongly condemn the coward act of BJP Govt for arresting @NSUIKarnataka activists for their today's peaceful protest against saffronisation of education.

We demand immediate release of all the activists.



We demand immediate release of all the activists. https://t.co/wTtokMpDlZ pic.twitter.com/d9AF5zTIot — NSUI (@nsui) June 1, 2022

The textbook controversy

A certain group of seers in Karnataka opposed the revised class X Social Science and Kannada textbooks saying the Lingayat saint - Basavanna's teachings have been tampered with in the new textbooks and also accused the review committee of insulting poet Kuvempu's state anthem.

The state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the education minister has been asked to submit a report and further action on the matter will only be taken after the report is submitted.

"The Education Minister has been asked to submit a report. The minister has stated that he would submit a report after considering all aspects of the issue. The minister had also met the Seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and said that he would present the facts with the records. Appropriate action would be taken after getting the report," CM Bommai said addressing reporters at the Mangaluru airport.

Government writers resign

In another development, many writers in the state government committees and bodies stepped down in protest against no action taken after textbook review committee chairperson Rohith Chakrathirtha allegedly showed disrespect with the writer of the state anthem - poet Kuvempu.

A host of writers in a letter of resignation mentioned, "The recent unconstitutional attack and oppression in education, cultural, and political spheres of the State has left us concerned. The government’s silence and lack of action on those who have been openly inciting communal hatred undermining the State and federal structure has left us anxious and scared.”

