Karnataka: Videos Hinting At Irregularities Emerge From Hindalga Jail

The Hindalga Central Jail in Belagavi, one of the oldest jails in Karnataka, known to be a fortress to lodge hardened criminals, is in the spotlight once again for the wrong reasons.

Built by the British in 1923, the prison seems to have become a den of illegal activities. In a fresh expose by Republic, the use of phones, television sets and smartphones by inmates inside the jail premises to carry out illegal activities have come to light.

Moreover, in an apparent case of irregularities, several inmates have alleged that the salt used to help decompose bodies is being used to cook food for the jail inmates.

In a video accessed by Republic, an inmate is seen using a smartphone to film another inmate using a basic handset to make a call. In the video, the inmate is heard jokingly saying, "Who are you making calls to? Do you think it's a jail or your house? Sir is making a call to someone." The video stops abruptly after that.

In another video, which was shot on July 12, jail inmates are seen having a gala time watching entertainment channels on TV. The premises of the Hindalga jail is shown in the background to ascertain that the video was shot from inside the barracks, clearly exposing the irregularities and illegal activities going on in the jail.

There have also been several allegations against jail authorities about prisoners being mistreated and being fed food unfit for human consumption.

Screengrab of a video, displaying salt packets used for cooking, which inmates say are unfir for consumption.

An inmate who has shot the video alleged that salt used to aid decomposition of dead bodies, with a label clearly mentioning that it is not suitable for human consumption, is being used to cook food. "Nobody is there to question the jail authorities. The salt used for cooking is not fit for human consumption."

When Republic questioned Krishnakumar, Superintendent of Hindalga Central Jail, most of his answers were evasive. Krishnakumar primarily laid the blame on the jail inmates for the irregularities. "Some of the inmates have been transferred from other jails and they are trying to bring a bad name to us. Several inmates have been transferred from jails in Mandya to Hindalga. Televisions are allowed inside the cell but not everywhere. The DG is looking into the matter and investigation is currently underway.”

When asked about the salt used in cooking, which the inmates have alleged as unfit for consumption, Krishnakumar added, “Salt packets have been sent as parcels to inmates and we are not using them for cooking. This is a conspiracy by inmates to tarnish the name of the jail administration.”

Commenting on the mobile phones found inside the prison cells, he said, “We are investigating how these mobile phones reached the jail inmates. Some hide mobile phones inside the jail premises and even in their private parts, making it difficult for us to trace them. As of now, we have seized all the mobile phones."

There have been multiple raids conducted across jails in Karnataka after instructions by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, but illegal activities seem to continue unabated.

In March this year, Jayesh Poojary, a criminal lodged in Hindalga jail, was taken into custody by the Mumbai police for allegedly making threat and ransom calls to Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari in January 2023.

Apart from this, drugs were also seized in previous raids conducted inside the jail premises.