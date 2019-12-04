'It's Positive Day': Karti Chidambaram Ahead Of SC's Verdict On Chidambaram's Bail Plea

Hours before Supreme Court's hearing in the bail plea of former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX media case, his son Karti Chidambaram said that he is hopeful. Even as he refused to give a detailed answer on his hopes for Chidambaram's bail, speaking to Republic TV, he said that it is a positive day. The top court is set to pronounce its verdict on Chidambaram's bail.

"Have a good day, it is a positive day, said Karti Chidambaram.

Earlier, a Delhi court extended his judicial custody till December 11. Chidambaram’s counsels did not oppose this as the hearing of his bail plea was already going on in the SC. On November 15, the Delhi High Court denied bail to the senior Congress leader stating that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had made an allegation about several shell companies being owned and controlled by people close to Chidambaram and his family members.

The INX Media case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for foreign funds of Rs.305 crore during Congress leader P Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister. According to the CBI, the Mukerjea couple, who were the owners and founders of INX Media had swung a deal in their favour to secure the FIPB clearance. Indrani turned approver in the case and gave a confessional statement to a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Indrani Mukerjea has alleged that money had exchanged hands, benefiting one of Karti Chidambaram’s companies in lieu of the FIPB approval.

