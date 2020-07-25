Kashmir: 138 Terrorists Eliminated So Far This Year, Informs IGP

In a major success, 138 terrorists have been killed in the hinterland of the Kashmir Valley, which has led to a remarkable change in the situation, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army on Saturday carried out an operation to eliminate two terrorists affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Security forces launched a search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of Srinagar early morning after getting ‘specific information’ about the presence of terrorists in the area. The search operation resulted in an encounter when the terrorists hiding there fired on the search party of the security forces, who retaliated.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "This is the fourth encounter in Srinagar district since May and killing of 2 dreaded terrorists in city outskirts will be a relief for the locals now that operatives from the high command of the LeT had been eliminated,”.

He added, “This year, around 138 terrorists including top commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Muhammad, and the Al Qaeda-affiliated Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind outfits were killed in various anti-terror operations across the Valley which has resulted in a remarkable change in situation".

IGP Kumar claimed that the terrorists have no shortage of arms and ammunition. "From the encounter site, JKP has recovered a good number of AK rifles and a huge quantity of ammunition in recent past,” said he, however, was quick to add that “in few encounters, terrorists have been killed with a pistol only." Kumar reiterated that the JKP would receive locals honorably, once they had given up terrorism.

The IGP also called for peace in Kashmir and lauded the security forces for carrying successful anti-terror operations without any collateral damage. "All efforts are being made to keep Valley free from violence, guns, and drugs,” he said.

Recently, the JKP has busted a narco-terror module and dented terrorist funding patterns. "Drugs are the main sources of terror funding and JKP recovered drugs including 21 kg heroin and 1.35 crore in cash. Many people have been arrested in this case," the senior cop said.

