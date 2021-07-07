Kashmir Crime Branch Issues Challan Against A Man Tricking Investors For Doubling Money

The Kashmir Crime Branch issued a challan against a man who allegedly deceived people on the pretext of doubling their investments after opening an unauthorized branch of a private company 'Surbhi Agro Tech Limited Company' in the Southern Anantnag district. The challan was produced in the court of District Mobile Magistrate Anantnag and the accused was Bashir Ahmad Kichloo. The statement issued by the Kashmir Crime Branch reads,

"The Crime Branch Kashmir produced Challan in Case FIR no. 52/2005/U/S/420 RPC of Police Station CBK before the Hon'ble Court of District Mobile Magistrate Anantnag against Bashir Ahmad Kichloo S/O Ali Mohammad Kichloo R/O Dooru Anantnag A/P Baghi Mehtab Srinagar."

According to the Kashmir Crime Branch, the written complaint alleged that the management of the private company 'Surbhi Agro Tech Limited' with its head office 296 Industrial Phase 1 Panchkula Haryana had opened its branch office at Anantnag in March 1998. And the company duped a huge amount of money from its investors. In March 1999, the company shut down its Panchkula office, followed by Anantnag, wherein they tricked their investors and collected their hard-earned money. After the revelation of its reality, an FIR was filed under section 420 RPC in Kashmir Police Station, Crime Branch.

Further revelations about the case

According to the statement given by Kashmir Crime Branch, the investigation further revealed that Bashir Ahmed Kichloo filed a complaint on his own, and the accused already closed down the company in 1999. In order to save himself from legal actions, Bashir himself came up with a complaint against Surbhi Agro Tech Limited Company in order to deviate from its investors. However, the case was already filed against the management of the real company in Panchkula Police Station, Haryana.

