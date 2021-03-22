Kashmir Police Chief Outlines Security Arrangements For Upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Drones, CCTV cameras and round-the-clock monitoring through bullet-proof bunkers will ensure the safety of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, the 56-day yatra which is facing a terror threat according to intelligence inputs, will commence on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

Addressing a presser at PCR Srinagar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said, the tightest security measures will be put in place to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of the yatra.

Kumar disclosed that drones would be pressed into service to monitor the movement of yatris. The drones will play a significant role in keeping a close watch over yatra traffic on the Amarnath route.

The high-resolution internet CCTV cameras would also be installed on both routes---- Pahalgam (in South Kashmir) and Baltal (in Central Kashmir) --- to keep track of the movement of yatris.

Apart from modern equipment’s, several other measures will be taken to ensure there is foolproof protection given to Yatris.“The number of feet (police and security forces) on ground will be enhanced as Valley will get additional force after elections (in some states of India) are over. Additional number of forces will plug all the gap,” he added.

Kumar said, the day Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha announced the dates for the upcoming Yatra since then his team of officers are on the ground, working on Yatra related security arrangements.

While dealing with emerging challenges from IED and sticky bombs, Kumar said, “All the areas (yatra routes) will be regularly sanitized to deal with sticky bombs/IED issues. In the day time, ROPs will be maintained, when during night hours, mobile vehicles (fitted with NVD (night vision devices)) will be used for patrolling. During night time, again drones will be pressed into service.

IGP Kumar added, “Time factor will be given priority. Specific time will be allotted to these buses (pilgrim buses) in order to ensure the safety of yatris, he said while adding “No pilgrim vehicle will be allowed to mingle with civilian vehicles,”.

Asked whether there is any specific threat that militants may target the yatris, Kumar said, "Expecting the terrorists not to attack won’t be right. However, we hope that through elaborate security arrangements and through peoples' cooperation, the yatra will pass off smoothly,”.