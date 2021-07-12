Kashmir Terror Funding Case: How Hizbul Chief's Sons Raised Funds For Terror Ops In J&K

Republic Media Network on Monday accessed exclusive details revealing how Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's sons funded terror in the Jammu and Kashmir. Working as undercover agents in the J&K administration, Salahuddin's sons received and routed funds to carry out terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen in the erstwhile state.

According to the NIA findings, Syed Ahmed Shakeel raised, received, and collected funds from terrorist organizations through active cadres from Saudi Arabia while his younger brother Syed Shahid Yusuf received funds from Pakistan through Western Union transfers for terror operations in the erstwhile state of J&K.

Last week, the government sacked 11 employees including Syed Salahuddin's two sons for having links with terror groups and anti-national elements, in a bid to clean the J&K administration.

How Hizbul Chief's son routed terror funds

In Aug 2018, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Syed Ahmad Shakeel, a lab technician at SKIMS source, a tertiary care hospital and son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, from his residence in Srinagar’s Rambagh area. The arrest was related to a case of terror funding in J&K through hawala channels which were registered in 2011.

Shakeel is the second son of the chairman of the United Jihad Council (UJC) and Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin. Shakeel’s name also surfaced in raising, receiving, and collecting funds from terrorist organizations for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen. At that time, NIA said, Shakeel had received money through Western Union several times which were sent by absconding accused Aijaz Ahmad Bhat alias Aijaz Maqbool Bhat.

Shakeel’s younger brother Syed Shahid Yusuf was working for J&K’s agriculture department. He was arrested in October 2017 in a case of alleged terror funding by the NIA. Shahid was accused of receiving funds from Pakistan for terror operations in the state of J&K. Shahid had received funds from HM outfit from abroad and was charge-sheeted in 2018.

In this case, so far, three accused namely Mohammad Sidiq Ganai, Ghulam Jeelani Liloo and Farooq Ahmed Dagga have been convicted after they pleaded guilty.