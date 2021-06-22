Kashmiri Couple Linked To ISIS Used Anti-minority Propaganda From CAA Protest: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has told a Delhi Court that the Kashmiri Couple, which was held for having ISIS connections, 'was using anti-Muslim propaganda arising out of anti-CAA protests to become messengers of Muslim goodwill.' The submissions were made by the NIA in its response filed before the court of ASJ Praveen Singh who is hearing the bail filed by Hina Bashir Beigh.

"They were raising, receiving, and utilizing funds for anti-national activities. They were also trying to use the anti-Muslim propaganda arising out of the CAA protests to fulfill the objective of becoming the messengers of Muslim goodwill and betterment, being members of the ISKP and ISIS," the NIA said in its response while opposing the bail application.

Beigh (39) and her husband Jahanzaib Sami, residents of Srinagar, were arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell from the national capital’s Jamia Nagar area in the first week of March last year for their alleged links with ISKP.

In its reply filed before the Patiala House Court's Additional Session Judge, the terror probe agency said that the couple along with other accused were motivated by the ISIS ideology.

Kashmiri couple created 'lots of email IDs'

The reply further states that the couple created many emails and social media chat platforms to interact with like-minded people. `"For this purpose they had created a lot of email IDs and secured social media chat platform IDs to interact with the like-minded persons for sharing the contents, propagating the ideology of ISIS and ISKP. They used secured social media applications to propagate ISIS ideology and to radicalise youths for Jihad and anti-social activities in India," the reply said.

The NIA told the court that the couple and other accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy to excite dissatisfaction towards the Indian Government.

"For this purpose, they were trying to procure arms and explosives, make IEDs and planning for targeted killings and mass killings. They were conspiring to utilize the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests to instigate Muslims in India against non-Muslims to join ISIS," the reply stated.

Opposing the bail plea filed by Beigh, the terror probe agency told the court that the couple was conspiring to portray Indian government as Anti-Muslim and to incite Muslims for creating dissatisfaction with the government.

"The investigation has revealed that applicant accused Hina Bashir Beigh along with his husband and co accused Jahanzaib Sami (A-1) were conspiring to portray Indian Govt. as Anti-Muslim and thereby incite the Muslims against non-Muslims of India and excite disaffection against the Indian State," the affidavit read.

The National Investigation Agency further goes on to say that pro-ISIS magazines were recovered from the possession of the couple.

"As per facts, the said magazine is full of seditious contents and incites Indian Muslims to take up violent struggle against Indian Government and Citizenship Amendment Act which was promulgated in the end of the year 2019. It also urged Muslims to reject the idea an Indian Nation state and fight for the Caliphate instead. It speaks against the system of democracy and advocates rule of Sharia to be established in India by adopting violence," the affidavit says.

Kashmiri couple was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell

The couple was nabbed by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police last year. Since NIA is probing several cases pertaining to larger conspiracy involving Islamic State in India, it took custody of Beigh along with Sami and another ISIS operative - Mohammad Abdullah Basith - from Tihar jail on May 29.

Basith is a Hyderabad-based Islamic State operative arrested in August 2018 for allegedly inspiring several persons to join the outfit and carry out major attacks in India.

In September last year, the NIA filed a chargesheet against the couple. The chargesheet also accused them of conspiring to “utilise” the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act to instigate Muslims against the Centre.

The terror watchdogs claimed that Wani and Beg were involved in instigating protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The police also claimed they had seized objectionable material found in the couple’s possession.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI/Representative Image)