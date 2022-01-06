Kashmiri journalist Aarti Tikoo approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday against the blocking of her Twitter account over a post where she called out "extremists" for sending 'death threats' to her brother.

Twitter had restrained Aarti Tikoo's account on December 15 for a tweet where had sought protection from the Home Ministry for her brother who lives in Srinagar. Claiming that Sahil Tikoo was being openly threatened by "jihadi" terrorists via Twitter Spaces, Aarti had demanded protection and safety for her brother. Sahil is the spokesperson of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

“My brother Sahil Tikoo who lives in Srinagar is being openly threatened by jihadis terrorists sitting in Kashmir-India, their handles in Pakistan, the UK, and the US. Is anyone watching? Are we sitting ducks waiting to be shot dead by Islamists or will you crack down on them? HMO India," the journalist had tweeted.

Twitter blocks Aarti Tikoo's account

However, the tweet was deleted by the microblogging site for 'violation of rules' against 'hateful conduct.' Moreover, her account was temporarily blocked from making further posts.

Twitter flagged the account citing its rules against hateful speech, under which, users are not allowed to "promote violence against, threaten or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious disease."

The journalist has now approached the Delhi High Court, seeking its direction to the Government of India to intervene in the matter and restore her social media account.

"I have moved to the Delhi High Court with a writ petition, asking the GoI to protect my fundamental right to speech and life. The government is answerable to me. It is not just about Aarti Tikoo versus Twitter, it is about every Indian citizen whose freedom of speech is curtailed by Twitter on one pretext or another. Sometimes it is whimsical, sometimes it is the algorithm and other times it is T\witter's own biases and prejudices against victims of Islamist terror," said Tikoo.

On December 18, Sahil Tikoo had approached the Srinagar Police to complain regarding the threats online. According to an FIR registered, Tikoo entered a Twitter Space with an account named 'Stop Innocent Killings' on December 14, when some persons began to threaten him with his life. Some even called him a 'collaborator' or 'agent', said Tikoo.

The J&K BJP Yuva Spokesperson urged the Srinagar SSP to identify the culprits and take legal action against them. Sahil Tikoo is a Kashmiri Pandit, residing in Srinagar and his sister Aarti Tikoo is the editor in chief of “The New Indian”.