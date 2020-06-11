Kashmiri Pandits Demand Probe In Sarpanch's Killing; Security For Pandits In Valley

Shattered with killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Bharti in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, Youth Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu held a strong protest demonstration condemning the brutally killing of Ajay Pandita Bharti in Lokbhawan Anantnag. Ajay was elected Sarpanch of Kashmir Valley and was in the valley for the last fifteen years.

"Those who did this cowardly act are Pakistani sponsored terrorists using a gun to kill and threaten innocent Kashmiri's. It is shocking and sad news for the whole Community and entire people who work for peace and prosperity in the Valley. YAIKS strongly demanded immediate action against the killers and their supporters. Ajay was shot because that was the agenda. If the agenda was to shoot more even that could have been done. What was the deterrent for them, nothing. This put question mark on the government part also, because of its failure and negligence of security forces," RK Bhat said.

He further added that in view of the prevailing security situation in Kashmir Valley and in view of threatenings given to minorities which create fear psychoses among the Valley Posted Migrant Employees living in Valley and demanded security cover for them.



"The present alarming situation and terrorist threatening to the minorities and Valley Posted Migrant Employees (VPME) along with their kids and old aged parents are feeling insecure. There safety and security is the major concern for all of us. The situation is going tense and panic and the employees staying in Valley feels totally lonely without their other community members. The security grid is apprehending a spurt in the militant attacks in the minority's places. The security agencies have been put on high alert. The intelligence inputs are indicating that terrorists may carry out attacks on minority camps and their living places. Therefore, YAIKS warns Govt. that if anything happens with the employees working in Valley Govt. Will be the whole responsibility of the Government. 75% of employees are putting up in rented accommodation outside the camps in different locations. They are feeling more insecure and unsafe," he added.

Sending a clear message to terror outfits in the valley, Bhat said that such incidents will never deter the resolve of Kashmiri pandits to motherland Kashmir. He further demanded security and safety of all those minorities living in Valley, particularly Valley Posted Migrant Employees (VPME)

They demanded Probe against the killing of Shaheed Ajay Bharti, compensation & Employment to the Children of Shaheed Ajay Bharti. He also seeks Fool-proof Security and Safety for all KP's living in Valley and Separate Accommodation for Valley Posted Migrant Employees (VPME); Restoration of security (Police Gareth) at all shrines and minority pockets.

They appealed Lt. Governor and the administration to shift Valley Posted Migrant Employees (VPME) and all those people who are there for different reasons immediately back to their respective families in Jammu till they will not be provided independent accommodations and foolproof security and till the normalcy is restored and the atmosphere is conducive for them.

