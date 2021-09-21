Kashmiri Pandits Hold Protest In Jammu Over Delay In Relief Payment

Kashmiri Pandit families staged a protest demonstration here on Monday against a delay by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in the payment of monthly relief to them.

Some of them alleged they are left with no money to purchase household goods to feed their families and children as this sustenance amount is their lifeline.

The protesters attempted to block the Jammu-Srinagar national highway but the effort was thwarted by police, officials said.

Led by the Kashmiri Pandit Relief Holders Association (KPRHA), the protesters assembled at the relief commissioner's office here and raised slogans in support of their demand for immediate release of the payment for the month of August.

"No relief has been released to us till now. This relief is our lifeline. It sustains our family. We have no resources to feed our families," a KPRHA spokesperson told reporters here.

Protests over the issue were held on Saturday and Sunday as well.

