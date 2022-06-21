Kathua District Police Crack HDFC Bank Robbery Case In 24 Hours; One Accused Held

In a recent update, Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district Police cracked the Kathua bank robbery case in 24 hours. Burglars broke into a private bank in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday and looted nearly Rs 1.65 crores in cash.

Kathua district police informed that Rs 1.65 crores of cash have been recovered which were looted by the burglars and one accused has been arrested so far. The accused is being interrogated by the district police. Police have also retrieved some amount from the bank roof and apprehended two guards during the initial probe on Monday.

An HDFC bank was looted by unknown persons in the Hatli Morh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday. Officials said the gunmen had held the security guard hostage before looting the bank. He was left unconscious after the incident.

ATM machine looted of Rs 20 lakh cash in Delhi

On June 15, unidentified men broke open an ATM machine using a gas cutter and decamped with Rs 20 lakh cash in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area.

The south campus police station received information that some men were trying to break open an ATM near Satya Niketan and it had caught fire. Deputy CP (southwest) Manoj C said, the police rushed to the spot and found that cash inside the ATM of a private bank was robbed using a gas cutter.

There were around Rs 20 lakh inside the ATM. The accused also cut the wire of the CCTV camera of the ATM, police said. A few clues and details have been developed and the probe is underway to nab the culprits, police said.