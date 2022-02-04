KBC lottery fraud: 2 held from West Bengal for cheating people

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating people after telling them that they had won the "Kaun Banega Crorepati lottery", police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Aniket Singh (20) and Sameer Ansari (22), both residents of Nagrakata in West Bengal, they said.

They used to call or send audio clippings to the victims and convince them that they had won the KBC lottery of Rs 25 lakh, police said.

Later, they used to send videos of cash to the victims, saying this is the amount they have won and they need to pay money to them for documentation charges etc., police said.

The accused also sent video clippings to the victims in which people could be heard saying they won the KBC lottery and now they are in a bank to receive the wining amount.

According to police, one Saroj Devi alleged that in October last year, a caller impersonated himself as a KBC official and told her that she would get a lottery of Rs 25 lakh from popular television show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" if she paid some charges. The fraudsters cheated her of Rs 8.85 lakh.

During investigation, it came to light that the audio clip was sent to WhatsApp users across the country, police said.

A technical analysis revealed that it was being operated from remote areas of West Bengal and Jharkhand. The accused duped numerous people of lakhs of rupees using the modus operandi, a senior police officer said.

The accused received the cheated amount in various bank accounts in West Bengal and Bihar. The amount was further transferred to different e-wallets and subsequently, to various bank accounts in West Bengal, the officer said.

Police analysed the details of the bank accounts, mobile numbers and IP addresses and zeroed in on Nagrakata.

A raid was conducted at Nagrakata on Sunday and Singh was arrested. On his instance, Ansari was arrested on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Interrogation revealed that Ansari used to pass on the bank account details of people of Nagrakata to one Shubham Mandal, the kingpin of the racket who resides in Jharkhand and has cheated people across the country to the tunes of crores of rupees, the DCP said.

Efforts are on to nab Mandal, police said. PTI NIT RC

