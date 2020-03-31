Kejriwal Lashes Out At 'irresponsible' Markaz Organisers: '441 Symptomatic, 1107 Isolated'

Briefing the nation on the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Delhi in the light of the Nizamuddin Markaz event, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, stated that of the 89 cases which have been hospitalized from the area - two are on ventilator support, in his daily press briefing. He added that while all 97 cases in Delhi are being analysed - 41 cases have foreign travel history with 22 cases are family members of those who tested positive - some may be due to Markaz event. He revealed that 1538 people were evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz- 441 of which have symptoms of COVID-19 and 1107 under quarantine. While 24 cases have tested positive, the others' results are awaited.

Lashing out at the irresponsible behaviour of the Markaz event organisers, he added, " If we behave so irresponsibly, it will pose a bigger danger. People are not gathering at mosques, temples even at Navratri. At this time such a massive gathering is not good".

He added that several who had attended the Markaz event have gone to other states, which is worrism as 6 people from Telangana have already died. He said that the Delhi government has asked the LG to lodge an FIR in this matter and warned that if any officer is found negligent, he won't be spared. He warned that people who participated in the Markaz event directly and those who came in their contact are in danger.

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 300 foreign attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan apart from hundreds from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, all these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. On Sunday, around 50-70 people, who were hiding in a mosque, were taken to LNJP hospital as they were all COVID-19 suspects – 24 have tested positive. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area – which has now been entirely quarantined – owing to the nationwide lockdown.

According to sources, Karnataka has quarantined 54 attendees, Tamil Nadu has traced 981 of 1500 attendees – 16 have tested positive, Assam had 100 attendees – most of them still in Delhi, Telangana has confirmed 6 deaths – all attendees, contact tracing ongoing. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has traced 626 of the 711 attendees (8 have tested positive), Andaman has reported 10 positive cases – 9 of which were attendees, UP has traced 157 attendees, Jammu & Kashmir has identified 6 attendees. Delhi government has insisted on strict action against the mosque administrators as the event had violated the state's ban on public gathering imposed at that time. Currently, India's total COVID-19 cases stand at 1251 with 32 deaths.