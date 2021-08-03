Kejriwal To Meet Family Of Minor Girl Raped & Killed In Delhi; Demands Capital Punishment

Condemning the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Delhi Cantonment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday demanded capital punishment to the culprits at the earliest. Terming the incident 'shameful', Kejriwal said there is a need to improve law and order in Delhi.

"The brutal rape and murder of the innocent girl in Delhi is very shameful. There is a need to improve law and order in Delhi. The culprits should be given capital punishment at the earliest," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Chief Minister also informed that he will be visiting the victim's family on Wednesday and will do 'everything possible to help the family in this fight for justice.'

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a priest in the village and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal, who then cremated her body without her parents’ consent.

The four accused were arrested on Monday after the child's family alleged foul play and staged a protest outside the crematorium along with fellow villagers on Sunday night. The family suspects that the girl may have been sexually assaulted and murdered, given how her body was cremated in a hurry.

Police said the girl, who lived with her parents in a rented house in front of the crematorium, went to fetch water from the cooler installed at the crematorium around on Sunday evening. Half an hour later, the priest and the three men called the girl’s mother to the crematorium and showed her the child’s body.

“They told her that the girl was electrocuted to death while having water from the cooler. They showed her the burn marks on her daughter’s wrist and elbow and said her lips had turned blue. They also asked the girl’s mother to not inform the police about the death,” said DCP said deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Ingit Pratap Singh.

There is no CCTV camera near the crematorium ground to ascertain the sequence of events, police said, adding that locals staged protests and blocked roads in the area. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) official said the spot, where the watercooler is located has been thoroughly examined as there were reports of electrocution.

When checked by an electrician and analysed experts, prima facie, a heavy flow of current was observed from the cooler, the official said.

The second spot was where the victim was cremated. It was examined and tooth, fractured particles of her skull, along with parts below the ankle were recovered. These were handed over to the police which will submit the samples at the lab for further examination, according to the official.

(With inputs from agency)