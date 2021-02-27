Kejriwal Urges Shah To Take 'appropriate Action' To Address Lapses Of Law & Order In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to address the law and order situation in Delhi stating that it was 'in serious turmoil'. Expressing 'deep concern' over the murder of an 8-year-old in Kichdipur and the attack on a 17-year-old in Kalkaji, Kejriwal urged the Home Ministry to take 'appropriate action' over the incidents.

Deeply concerned by the murder of a 8-yr old girl in Khichdipur & attack on a 17-yr old boy in Kalkaji. Delhi's law and order situation is in a serious turmoil, I appeal to Hon'ble Home Minister & Lt. Gov to take appropriate action to address the situation. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 27, 2021

AAP shifts blame onto BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party has on repeated incidents blamed the Centre for the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital claiming that it was the 'sole preserve and constitutional responsibility' of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Union government.

Last week, party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take responsibility for the murder of 25-year-old Rinku Sharma in Mangolpuri, stating that he should resign over the shocking incident. "Earlier, only Muslims used to feel threatened under the BJP, now Dalits, Sikhs, and Hindus also feel threatened," he said while addressing a press conference.

Kejriwal's latest tweet comes in reference to the murder of an eight-year-old girl, whose body was found in a sugarcane field three days after she was kidnapped from East Delhi. All accused have been arrested in the incident by the Delhi Police.

The other case refers to the daylight stabbing that took place in Southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area where a 17-year-old boy was beaten up for allegedly opposing three boys who were stalking his sister. According to a senior police officer, three boys had followed the boy's sister and passed indecent remarks at her. When he objected to it, he was beaten up and stabbed in the abdomen. The 17-year-old is currently hospitalized in the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a notice to Delhi Police in the matter.

(With Agency Inputs)