Kerala: 11 CPI(M) Workers Arrested Over Temple Vandalism In Palakkad

In connection with the horrific temple vandalism in Kerala's Palakkad, 11 people were arrested on Friday. Sources have confirmed that the 11 people belong to Kerala's ruling party CPI(M) and include the party's area committee members. Charges along the lines of 'hurting religious sentiments' and 'creating enmity' have been leveled against the CPI(M) leaders.

While the CPI(M) managed to easily sweep the local body polls, the violence that has been allegedly unleashed by party workers onto the BJP & RSS offices in the aftermath is being labeled by the party as 'politically motivated' especially since the saffron party managed to make massive inroads in the civic body polls. Earlier in the day, BJP National spokesperson Tom Vadakkhan slammed the incident saying that this kind of polarising campaign was 'expected from the Left.'

Apart from retaining the Palakkad municipality, the BJP managed to seize the Pandalam municipality by winning 18 of the 33 wards. The BJP candidates also won in 23 of the gram panchayats in the civic body polls this year.

CPI(M) workers launch 3 violent attacks

In a series of shocking incidents on Thursday, CPI(M) workers launched vandalism attacks on BJP leader Ratheesh's house in Kureepuzha, Subramaniam temple in Palakkad district, and RSS office in Alappuzha. According to the CCTV visuals accessed by Republic TV, the alleged CPI(M) goons traveling in an auto vehicle rammed against the wall of the BJP leader's house.

In the attack on the RSS office, the goons were seen hurling petrol bombs at the building. The attackers also destroyed the water taps which were constructed by Seva Bharati to provide clean drinking water to the people in the local community.

The CCTV footage of the attack on the temple showed that the goons who were celebrating victory at the Subramanian temple in Palakkad district not only vandalised the temple but also stole the money and damaged lamps and festoons kept inside.

