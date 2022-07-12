Kerala POCSO Case: Minor Victim Abducted By Accused Uncle & Parents Days Before Trial

An appalling incident has been reported in Kerala, where an 11-year-old sexual assault victim was abducted allegedly by her parents and uncle, who is the main accused in the POCSO case. On Monday, the minor was forcibly picked up from her grandmother's house in Palakkad just days before the trial was set to begin in the case.

The police have taken six people into custody, including the uncle, but the child has been missing along with her mother and stepfather. Republic TV has accessed CCTV visuals of the shocking daylight abduction in which the accused uncle, the parents of the child, and other close relatives were seen taking the girl by force.

The grandmother lodged a complaint with the Palakkad south police station after which the accused were nabbed but the girl remains missing. The minor's grandmother has appealed to the Chief Minister for justice. The minor had been staying at her grandmother's house since she told the court that she felt unsafe with her parents.

The police said one of those who abducted the girl was the main accused in the case registered a year ago under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The man was arrested last year but later released on bail. According to the police, the child was taken away to compel her to change her statement against the accused.