Kerala: 19-year-old Youth From Kollam Assaulted For Refusing Chips; 1 Person Arrested

In a shocking incident from Kerala's Kollam district, a youth was brutally assaulted in public by a group of people over a petty issue. Reportedly, the 19-year-old boy, identified as Neelakantan, was attacked by the people after he refused to share a packet of chips with them. The men are said to have been in an inebriated state when they attacked the teenager. The incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday.

According to local reports, a total of eight people were involved in the attack, though two persons from the group are said to have brutally thrashed the boy. The shocking video of the incident has also gone viral on the internet which shows the group of men attacking the boy as they land heavy punches and blows while onlookers try to stop them. The video is said to have been shot by the person's friend, and he too was allegedly attacked by the men.

The boy is presently undergoing treatment at the Kollam Medical College Hospital as he suffered heavy injuries following the attack. A case has been also registered against the attackers and one person has been taken into custody while the others remain on a run. As per reports, the police is on the lookout for three more people who were a part of the group.

On the other hand, as local reports suggest, the group attacked the boy over allegations of stealing a chicken, while the victim has continued to maintain that he was beaten up for not sharing chips with the attackers.