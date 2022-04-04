Kerala: 2 Fire & Rescue Officials Suspended For Training PFI Members; BJP Demands Enquiry

After Republic Media Network's report on the firefighting officials of Kerala government training Popular Front of India (PFI) members, two officials have been suspended over the same.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader in Kerala, K Surendran, said that a proper enquiry is needed in the matter and that suspension is not enough. The controversy broke out on Sunday after the state's Fire & Rescue officials allegedly gave training to PFI workers.

The BJP has also slammed Pinarayi Vijayan-led Government over the incident:

#BREAKING | Two officials suspended for giving firefighting training to Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in Keralahttps://t.co/nbRYmryTQD pic.twitter.com/mN5YfESyoU — Republic (@republic) April 4, 2022

Kerala BJP demands investigation

Speaking to Republic, K Surendran asserted, "The state govt is supporting PFI elements in Kerala and BJP is the only party that has raised the issue before the public. Now they have suspended two officials but there should be a detailed enquiry".

Kerala Fire & Rescue service trains PFI & SDPI members

Photos of an event held by the group in Ernakulam district are now doing the rounds on social media, with the opposition leaders raising questions on the same. The PFI is a fundamentalist outfit that has been suspected of playing a role in several political and religious stirs including the recent Karnataka hijab row. In a key event, Kerala Fire & Rescue officials were seen giving training to the workers of PFI, whose political wing is the Social Democratic Front of India (SDPI).

BJP state president Surendran shed light on the incident as he took to his Twitter handle to share photos from the event. Commenting on the same, Surendran slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said that the state services were training the ‘radical Islamic outfit’.

Kerala's Leader of Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan also came forward, demanding a probe into the incident involving the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services officers. Reacting to the incident, VD Satheesan on Saturday alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was trying to appease the majority and minority extremists with such actions.

Calling it a 'serious issue', Satheesan said that the matter must be investigated thorougly. Additionally, while slamming Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, the Congress leader said, "Pinarayi Vijayan’s practice of social engineering is religiously motivated."