Kerala: 266 Live Bullets Found Near National Highway In Kozhikode; Probe Initiated

In a major development from the State of Kerala, 266 live bullets were found discarded near the National Highway in the Kozhikode city. Notably, the bullets were found near the National Highway at Nellikkode near Thondayad in Kozhikode. Out of these, some of the bullets are said to have been manufactured in the United Kingdom.

In the pictures accessed by Republic from the site, the bullets can be seen scattered on the ground while the police officials are on the site to recover the discarded bullets. As per the latest reports, from the discarded bullets, two were missing from the casing and only one was used for firing, informed police officials.

Firing practice suspected in case related to 266 discarded bullets

The officials further also suggested that it could be a case of firing practice and said that a plywood sheet pierced with a bullet was found at the site. In the meantime, investigations are presently underway for ascertaining the source of the bullets.

According to local media reports, the rounds of ammunition found near the National Highway were used for training and study purposes. Some of them were also used for hunting purposes, however, the reason behind dropping such a huge cache of ammunition is yet to be ascertained. Reportedly, the bullets are for use in .22 calibre rifles which have a range of 180 meters.

