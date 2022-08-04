Kerala: 8000 Gelatin Sticks In 40 Boxes Recovered Near Quarry In Palakkad; Probe Underway

In Kerala, a huge cache of gelatin sticks was recovered in Palakkad district's Shoranur area. About 8000 gelatin sticks were found in over 40 boxes near a quarry in Watanamkurushi 10th Ward of Shoranur area in Palakkad. About 200 gelatin sticks were packed in a single box.

The boxes filled with gelatin sticks were first discovered by the locals around 12 noon on Wednesday. The locals then informed the police and the officials seized the boxes. The police initiated the probe by interrogating quarry owners. The CCTV footage across the area is also being checked.

This is a developing story. More inputs are awaited.

(Image: Republic)