Kerala: Air Intelligence Unit In Kannur Nabs Gold Worth Rs 45 Lakhs From Dubai Passengers

While the Kerala government continues to face scrutiny under the alleged gold smuggling racket, the Air Intelligence Unit in Kannur has foiled another smuggling attempt, seizing gold worth over Rs 45 lakhs from two passengers who arrived from Dubai. According to news agency ANI, the gold was concealed inside umbrellas, ball pens and in place of buttons on denim jeans. Both the passengers have been arrested and investigation has been launched.

Kerala gold smuggling racket

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the Kerala gold smuggling racket, a Kochi court on Wednesday postponed its order on the bail petition by primary accused Swapna Suresh to Thursday. During the arguments, the Customs Department had cited strong evidence against Suresh saying, "If such influential people are released on bail then what will be the status of the case?"

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. The role of Principal Secretary M Sivasankar also emerged in the case who was later suspended by the CM for violating the All-India Services Conduct rules. NIA has registered an FIR in the case, naming Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, and Sandeep Nair as accused and has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose but for funding terror activities.

