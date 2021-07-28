Kerala Assembly Ruckus: SC Rejects Pinarayi Govt's Plea For Relief To CPI(M) Leaders

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined the plea filed by the Kerala Government seeking withdrawal of criminal cases against the leaders of CPI(M) who were involved in the ruckus and vandalism that took place in the State Assembly in 2015.

While passing the orders, a division bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said, "We have to impress that trust of the public is imposed upon members of State Legislature, any withdrawal of cases will allow an exemption of members from criminal law."

The bench also comprising Justice MR Shah further noted that immunity and privileges aren't marks of status. "These privileges bear a functional relationship to the discharge of functions of the legislators but it is not a mark of difference that places the legislators on a pedestal," the bench noted.

The two judges bench of the Apex Court also observed that the act of the said lawmakers "breached" the constitutional lines and "thus, they aren't entitled to any privileges".

"Committing destruction of property cannot be equated to freedom of speech in the House...we have to impress that the trust of the public is imposed upon the members of State Legislature. Any withdrawal of cases will allow an exemption of members from criminal law," the bench said while turning down the plea filed by the Kerala Government.

The bench also stated that allowing the Kerala government's appeal would result in interfering with the course of justice.

Kerala Assembly Ruckus case

The top court had reserved its order on the Kerala government's plea on July 15. The petition was filed against a March 12, 2021 order of the Kerala High Court.

The Kerala High Court had rejected the State's petition challenging the dismissal by the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court seeking permission to withdraw prosecution against the accused persons, including certain sitting ministers.

On March 13, 2015, opposition leaders were protesting then Finance Minister KM Mani’s alleged involvement in a scandal related to corruption in granting bar licenses. The protest had turned violent with nine people sustaining injuries.

The Speaker’s chamber was vandalised and electronic equipment was destroyed. However, Mani, protected by the Assembly security staff and United Democratic Front legislators, had managed to table the Budget.